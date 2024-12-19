ZIM vs AFG Live Score 2nd ODI: Zimbabwe host Afghanistan in the second ODI of their three-match series in Harare on Thursday. The focus will firmly remain on the weather after the series-opener was washed out due to rain on Tuesday. Only 9.2 overs of play was possible after rain had reduced the contest to 28-overs-a-side, before the play was eventually called-off. England-born batter Ben Curran, brother of Three Lions stars Tom Curran and Sam Curran, made his Zimbabwe debut on Monday, scoring 15 runs. (Live Scorecard)