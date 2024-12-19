Story ProgressBack to home
ZIM vs AFG Live Score 2nd ODI: Zimbabwe host Afghanistan in the second ODI of their three-match series in Harare on Thursday. The focus will firmly remain on the weather after the series-opener was washed out due to rain on Tuesday. Only 9.2 overs of play was possible after rain had reduced the contest to 28-overs-a-side, before the play was eventually called-off. England-born batter Ben Curran, brother of Three Lions stars Tom Curran and Sam Curran, made his Zimbabwe debut on Monday, scoring 15 runs. (Live Scorecard)
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu.
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Rashid Khan, Naveed Zadran, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
TOSS - Zimbabwe have won the toss and will BOWL.
Zimbabwe continue to struggle with the bat in this tour and already has a fair share of ideas about what these Afghan boys are capable of. They got away in the first game but to get a result, they really have to step up with the bat. Can they do so in this game? Let's find out. Toss next.
Hello and welcome to the second game between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. The first game was abandoned due to rain but in the amount of overs that could be played, we saw Afghanistan ripped through Zimbabwe's batting order as they reduced them down to five inside 10 overs. Afghanistan made the most of the overcast conditions. However, the forecast is clear for the next two ODIs and hopefully, we will get full game of cricket.
After an exciting T20I series, all eyes were on the much-anticipated ODI series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. However, relentless weather had the final say in the opening game, which was washed out, turning the 3-match series into a potential 2-match showdown. The action stays at the Harare Sports Club, where Zimbabwe will look to bounce back against a confident Afghanistan side, hoping for a fiercely contested encounter. The first ODI offered just 9.2 overs of action before rain intervened, cutting short what was set to be a 28-overs-a-side match. Afghanistan dominated the brief session, making the most of the conditions after sending Zimbabwe into bat. Azmatullah starred with the ball, ripping through Zimbabwe’s top order and leaving them reeling at 41/5. Just as the misery for Zimbabwe deepened, the rain returned, sparing the hosts from what could have been a crushing defeat. Amid the chaos, Ben Curran impressed on his debut, navigating tough conditions. Despite the reprieve provided by the rain, Zimbabwe will need to regroup and rely heavily on experienced campaigners like Dion Myers, Brian Bennett and Craig Ervine to counter Afghanistan’s potent bowling attack. The bowling attack which remains their greatest strength will need to fire on all cylinders to give their team a fighting chance in this must-win encounter. Players like Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava have proven their mettle in the past and will be key to restricting Afghanistan's powerful lineup. Afghanistan, on the other hand, come into this game riding high on confidence after clinching the T20I series from 1-0 down. The absence of Afghanistan's explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who has been ruled out of the series due to a Grade 2B quadriceps injury is a big blow to the side but they have enough depth to counter this void. Their bowlers, a formidable force in any conditions, will look to build on the momentum and trouble Zimbabwe once again. The weather forecast for Harare looks promising this time, with no rain interruptions expected. This sets the stage for what should be a thrilling, closely fought-contest.