Legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took a cheeky dig at Australia following their loss to South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. South Africa's ended a 27-year ICC title drought, beating Australia by five wickets. South Africa's previous and only other ICC triumph came back in 1998 when they lifted the ICC KnockOut Trophy (now called as the Champions Trophy). Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Yuvraj extended wishes to the South Africa team, saying that the class of 2025 showed "resilience and character" and rose to the occasion in style.

In the process, Yuvraj also took a lighthearted dig at the Pat Cummins-led Australian team.

"The class of 2025 ends a 27-year wait and lifts the ICC World Test Championship Trophy in style! Huge congrats to the @ProteasMenCSA on a historic win at Lord's. I've always believed there's no greater measure of resilience and character than Test cricket, and South Africa rose to the occasion! #AidenMarkram's century was pure class. @KagisoRabada25, @marcojansen2000 and @NgidiLungi brought relentless intensity and #TembaBavuma led with calm and courage. A final worthy of the format. Tough luck #Australia! You know it's okay to let go of one trophy #WTCFinal," wrote Yuvraj.

The class of 2025 ends a 27-year wait and lifts the ICC World Test Championship Trophy in style! Huge congrats to the @ProteasMenCSA on a historic win at Lord's. I've always believed there's no greater measure of resilience and character than Test cricket and South Africa rose to... — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 14, 2025

After ending day three's play on 213/2 in their chase of 282, South Africa were finally on the doorstep of achieving glory. Aiden Markram, who ended day three on 102 not out, went on to make a magnificent 136, as the Proteas completed the chase in 83.4 overs to win the Ultimate Test, also marking their eighth straight win in the red-ball format.

Markram, who was dismissed for a duck in the first innings, also shared a decisive 147-run stand with skipper Temba Bavuma, who made 66 despite a left hamstring strain. Though South Africa conceded a 74-run first-innings lead, they managed to complete the chase, with conditions becoming batting-friendly on day three at the Lord's.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada also grabbed superb match figures of 9-110 and became one of the vital cogs in the side winning the championship. The championship-winning players and support staff will be returning home to South Africa on Wednesday and are expected to address a press conference after arriving at the OR Tambo International Airport.

(With IANS Inputs)