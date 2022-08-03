Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh by 10 runs in the third and final T20I on Tuesday to win the series 2-1. At one stage, Zimbabwe were struggling at 67/6 in the 13th over while batting first, but Ryan Burl scored a quickfire 54 runs off just 28 balls to help Zimbabwe post 156/8 in 20 overs. Victor Nyauchi then returned with three wickets as Zimbabwe registered a 10-run win to seal the series 2-1.

It was in the 15th over of Zimbabwe's batting innings that the momentum was brought towards the hosts. Ryan Burl smashed 34 runs in the over bowled by Nasum Ahmed, including five sixes and one four.

On the first four balls of the over, Burl hit sixes, and then on the fifth ball, he hit a four. Then, once again on the final ball of the over, he hit a maximum, taking 34 runs off the over.

Chasing 156, Bangladesh required at least one batter to stay at the crease for a long haul, but this did not prove to be the case. For the visitors, Afif Hossain top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 39.

Promoted

Zimbabwe had won the first T20I by 17 runs while Bangladesh had won the second by 7 wickets. However, in the decider, the hosts held their nerve to seal the contest.

Both the teams will now contest a three-match ODI series, beginning August 5 at Harare.