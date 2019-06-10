Yuvraj Singh called time on his glittering cricket career , which spanned close to 19 years and over 400 matches, in an emotional press conference in Mumbai on Monday. Wishes poured in from all parts of the world for one of India's most-loved cricketers. Among the well-wishers was former teammate Rohit Sharma, who is currently with the Indian team participating in World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. On the day of Yuvraj Singh's retirement, Rohit Sharma posted a heartfelt message for the elegant southpaw, tweeting: "You don't know what you got till its gone. Love you brotherman You deserved a better send off".

"You know how I feel inside ! Love u brothaman you go be a legend," Yuvraj Singh said in his reply to Rohit Sharma's tweet.

On Monday, Yuvraj Singh spoke about not playing a farewell match.

The 37-year-old revealed that he was told by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he would get a farewell match if he fails to clear the 'Yo-Yo' fitness test but he ended yo passing the test and the farewell match never materialised.

"Mujhe bola gaya tha agar aapse 'Yo Yo' test pass nahi hota toh aap retirement match khel sakate ho (I was told that if you are not able to pass the 'Yo-Yo' test, I would get a farewell game)," Yuvraj Singh said at the press conference.

"I did not tell anyone in BCCI that I have to play the last match. Agar main accha tha, potential tha toh main ground pe se chale jaata. (If I was good enough, I would have retired from the ground). Aur mujhe is tarha ki cricket khelna pasand nahi hai, ki mujhe ek match chahiye (I don't like to ask for a game, I have never played the game with that mindset)," he said.

"Toh maine us time bola ki mujhe retirement match nahi chahiye, 'Yo-Yo' test pass nahi hoga toh main chup chhap ghar chale jayunga... 'Yo-Yo' test pass kiya and then rest is not my call," he said.

Yuvraj Singh made a name for himself from the year 2000, when he made his One-day International debut, till his last international match in June, 2017, after which he was side-lined. Yuvraj also was a role model as he fought off cancer to come back into international cricket, was also a star of the Indian Premier League, representing several franchises and scoring heavily during his heydays.

"After 25 years, I have decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything and is the reason why I stand here today," said the stylish left-hander.

"I was extremely lucky to play 400 games for India. I could have never imagined it when I first started playing cricket," he added.

Yuvraj Singh came into the India One-day International (ODI) fold in October 2000 in the ICC knockout tournament in Nairobi. He made his Test debut at his home turf of Mohali against New Zealand in October 2003 and then he went on to become a part of the Indian T20 International squad in the ICC World T20 in 2007, against Scotland at Durban in September 2007.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, scoring 1900 runs with an average of 33.92 (3 hundreds and 11 50s). His highest Test score of 169 came against Pakistan in 2007 at Bengaluru.

A massive 304 ODIs was where Yuvraj Singh really blossomed, scoring 8701 runs at an average of 36.55 with 14 centuries and 42 fifties.

