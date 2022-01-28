Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared his thoughts on India's ODI and T20I squads, which were announced on January 26, for the home series against West Indies. Yuvraj, one of the main architects of India's last two World Cup wins - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup - took to Twitter to name four much-deserved cricketers from India's squads. Yuvraj congratulated left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, spin-bowling all-rounders Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda and opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"Nice to see @imkuldeep18 @Sundarwashi5 @Deepakhooda54 and ruturajs name in the squad much deserved ! @BCCI," tweeted Yuvraj.

Kuldeep, who last represented India in Sri Lanka tour last year, recovered from his knee surgery and got his place back in the side. The left-armer's selection also reunites him with spin-bowling partner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has retained his place in the side despite an indifferent South Africa tour. Ravi Bishnoi, who earned his maiden call-up for both the ODIs and T20Is, is the other wrist spinner in India's squads for the three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Baroda all-rounder Deepak Hooda is another notable inclusion in India's ODI squad. The hard-hitting right-hander, who also bowls off-spin, is yet to make his international debut, but was a part of India's limited-overs squad previously.

Washington Sundar deservedly got his place back in the side after recovering from a prolonged injury break that had also kept him out of last year's T20 World Cup. He was included for the South Africa ODIs but had to be replaced by Jayant Yadav after testing positive for COVID-19.

With a fully-fit Rohit Sharma returning to the side and Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul also present for both the ODIs and T20Is, it looks difficult for Maharashtra's Rutura Gaikwad to get a game but the right-hander's impeccable form in domestic cricket has ensured he has been included in the ODI squad for the second series in a row.

The ODI series, which begins from February 6, will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while all the three T20Is will be hosted at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.