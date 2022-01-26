Rohit Sharma is back from an injury break and will lead the Indian team in the upcoming home series against West Indies. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday 18-member squads each for the upcoming three-match one-day international series and the three-match T20I series at home against West Indies. Rohit, India's designated white-ball captain, will lead the team in ODIs for the first time as full-time captain as he missed the tour of South Africa due to a hamstring injury. Rohit's return will be a big boost for the team which is smarting from its shocking 0-3 whitewash at the hands of the South Africans.

Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile has made his return to the team as part of the ODI squad. Ravichandran Ashwin, who had a poor outing in the ODI series against South Africa, has been dropped from the squad. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has received his maiden call-up to the national team.

The BCCI stated that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have both been rested from the series, while KL Rahul will be available from the 2nd ODI onwards.

It added that Ravindra Jadeja will continue his recovery from his knee injury and will be unavailable for the series while Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami have been rested from the series.

KL Rahul will be available from 2nd ODI onwards.

R Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is.

Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is. — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2022

Rohit's return would mean he will be back at the top of the order with the in-form Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs and that could see vice-captain KL Rahul drop down to the number 4 slot.

The three ODIs will be held in Ahmedabad while the three T20Is will be held in Kolkata.

Promoted

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

T20I squad:Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.