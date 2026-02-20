Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who recently called India opening batter Abhishek Sharma a 'slogger', has left fans stunned with another statement. As the Super 8 groups are finalised, Amir was given the task of picking the two teams from each group he thinks would qualify for the last 4 of the T20 World Cup. To the surprise of many, including the show's host, Amir said that India would not make it to the semi-finals, backing South Africa and the West Indies to go through.

Amir's comments have been hugely debated on social media over the last week or so. After stirring a debate by calling Abhishek Sharma a slogger, Amir has now invited criticism for his daring prediction about India's elimination from the T20 World Cup.

Explaining his decision to back South Africa and West Indies to go through from India's group, Amir said: "Except for the Pakistan match, the Indian batting line-up collapsed in every game. The way South Africa and the West Indies are playing, they can beat any team."

India also have Zimbabwe in the same group. But only the top two teams would qualify for the semi-finals.

- First it was Slogger Abhishek Sharma, now it is India. it's really done for India. pic.twitter.com/MqyZ3Tgwil — Salman. (@TsMeSalman) February 19, 2026

What Mohammad Amir Said On Abhishek Sharma

"By whatever little I have seen, if you ask me honestly, I feel he is just a slogger. He has to go hard at every ball. The day he gets going, it's fine; otherwise, uske failure ke chances zyaada hain (The chances of his failure are high). He scores once in 8 innings. Otherwise, his scores are 10, 15, 0, and 20. I don't think he is technically sound," Amir said on the show 'Haarna Mana Hai'.

After Abhishek incurred three consecutive ducks, Amir said that international cricket would expose him.

"Saim had the same issue when he came to play the PSL a few years back. He was new and was hitting no-look shots. Nobody knew his weakness because most of his shots were on the leg side. Now, if you bowl at the third or fourth stump line, he struggles to decide. Even in his last two matches, he was dismissed playing on the offside. Unless he improves his offside game, he cannot progress. Strong bowlers will always test your weakness and push you out of your comfort zone," Amir said.

"Same for Abhishek. He wants every ball in the slot so he can hit. But at the bigger stages, or in ODIs, har ball lapete mein nahi le sakte (you cannot slog every ball in pressure cricket). Salman Agha and Aryan Dutt got him out in a similar fashion. International cricket will expose you," he explained.