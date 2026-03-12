India slammed three 250-plus scores at the T20 World Cup, with two of them coming in the semi-final and final. India scored 253/7 against England in the semi-final, ultimately winning the match by seven runs. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side then went on to win the final against New Zealand after scoring 255/5. This time, the winning margin was 96 runs. Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and BCCI president, was surprised that New Zealand asked India to bat after winning the toss in the final.

"New Zealand lost the World Cup by 7:30 pm itself," Sourav Ganguly told Revsportz. "The match started at 7 pm and was over by 7:30 pm. I said as much to the people who were watching with me. Look at India's batting - Ishan, Abhishek, Sanju Samson, Surya, Shivam, Tilak, Hardik and Axar - and teams want to send India in! It is a recipe for disaster. And then you have Bumrah, who is a freak. Like I said to you, the game was over by 7:30 pm."

Ganguly went on to say that the Indian side is destined for greatness under Gautam Gambhir.

"As a white-ball coach, he is very good. And he has a very good team. He understands the format and his record is hugely impressive. To win a Champions Trophy and a World Cup in 12 months - what more do you want to showcase as a coach?" Ganguly said.

"His challenge will be the 50-over World Cup in South Africa, where the ball moves. But I am very sure he will be up to the challenge. He understands the dressing room. He is not interested in individuals; he always keeps the team's interests first. He can come across as rough, but I know him well and he is a good man."

With the quality that Indian cricket has, easily two great white-ball sides can be fielded, the ex-captain added.

"This is a very good Indian team," said Sourav. "Just think of the players who are not in the team and you will know how good they are. Shreyas Iyer is a bona fide white-ball great, yet he doesn't get a spot in the team. Suryavanshi can walk into any team in the world. Jaiswal doesn't get a spot in the team. Gill is sitting out. You can easily field two teams of great quality.

"The only two teams who can compete with India in white-ball cricket are Australia and England. South Africa have talent and can be competitive in helpful conditions. Most other teams will not stand a chance against this Indian side."