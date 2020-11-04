The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a throwback video of the 2008 U-19 World Cup, where a young Virat Kohli was at the receiving end of some crazy replies from fans. The video is an introduction from some of the stars in that World Cup, many of whom have gone on to build excellent careers and dominate world cricket currently. In the video, Kohli describes himself as, "Virat Kohli. Captain. Right-hand middle-order batsman. Right-arm quick bowler and my favourite cricketer is Herschelle Gibbs."

Remember how your favourite superstars looked like as teenagers?



Presenting the 2008 U19 @cricketworldcup introductions



Which one's your favourite? pic.twitter.com/Sk4wnu4BNs — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2020

The currently Indian captain, who also led the national team in that tournament, got hilariously trolled by fans for the description of his bowling style.

One fan replied, "no offence to any indian brother. It's just that kohli's confidence when he said quick bowler".

no offence to any indian brother. It's just that kohli's confidence when he said quick bowler — Awais senpai (@BeLikeAwais) November 4, 2020

"Virat Kohli ko bowling ka nasha Albie Morkel ne utar diya tha," another fan commented.

Virat Kohli (Quick Bowler) ko bowling ka nasha Albie Morkel ne utar diya tha — Abhijith Shetty (@iabhijithks) November 4, 2020

"Right arm "Quick" Bowler.. even he is laughing at that", another fan quipped.

Right arm "Quick" Bowler.. even he is laughing at that — Toby Flenderson (@To_beFlenderson) November 4, 2020

Here are the other reactions:

so this is right arm bowler and not just any bowler, a quick bowler pic.twitter.com/GU7CoUZ37M — Awais senpai (@BeLikeAwais) November 4, 2020

The other cricketers in the video were Steve Smith, Imad Wasim, Darren Bravo, Steven Finn, Ravindra Jadeja, Wayne Parnell, Manish Pandey, James Pattinson, James Taylor, Ahmad Shahzad, Reeza Hendricks, Kieran Powell.

Promoted

Since leading the U-19 to victory in the showpiece in 2008, Kohli has gone on to dominate in batting across all formats in international cricket.

Kohli is currently in United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second eliminator on October 6, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. RCB finished in fourth position during the league phase.