MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings captain, signed CSK jerseys for Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and his teammate Ravindra Jadeja after CSK's thrilling last ball win over KKR in Dubai on Thursday. CSK took to Twitter to share a video in which MS Dhoni can be seen signing jerseys and interacting with KKR players post his team's win at the Dubai International Stadium. "Priceless memories, prized possessions. Signature #Thala," the video was captioned on Twitter. In the video, Dhoni was also seen having a word with Varun Chakravarthy, who got the better of the former India captain during CSK's run chase, cleaning him up with a quicker one.

In the match, Dhoni won the toss and invited KKR to bat. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana provided their team a good start, posting 53-runs for the first wicket.

Gill was cleaned up by Karn Sharma but Rana kept going and went onto score a fine half-century.

Thanks to Rana's knock of 87, KKR posted a competitive total of 172 for five from their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, CSK openers also got their side off to a 50-run stand. Shane Watson was the first to go as he was outdone by Varun Chakravarthy.

Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his good form and stroked his way to a fluent half-century that set up the game for CSK.

With 31 runs needed off the last two overs, Ravindra Jadeja's onslaught, including consecutive sixes off the final two deliveries of the match saw CSK home with six wickets in hand.