Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar Bat For "Universal Health" On World Health Day

Updated: 07 April 2019 16:56 IST

Sachin Tendulkar joined the celebration and urged his fans to play sports to stay healthy and fit.

Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar Bat For "Universal Health" On World Health Day
Yuvraj Singh made a remarkable comeback after being diagnosed with cancer in 2011. © AFP

Yuvraj Singh, who made a remarkable comeback to cricket after being diagnosed with cancer in 2011, celebrated the World Health Day on Sunday. Wishing his fans a healthy life, the left-handed batsman expressed his desire to see a world with "Universal Health Coverage". Yuvraj Singh said on Twitter: "Health is basic human right entitled to one and all. This #WorldHealthDay let's pledge to support and help everyone to have access to healthcare. Let's hope for a world with Universal Health Coverage for all #HealthForAll."

Middle-order batsman Yuvraj underwent chemotherapy treatment in Boston and Indianapolis in 2011 and returned to India in April next year. At 31, Yuvraj made his international comeback in a T20I series against New Zealand just before the ICC World T20 in 2012.

India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar joined the celebration and urged his fans to play sports to stay healthy and fit.

"Playing sports is an easy and cost effective way of staying healthy and fit. What sport are you picking to stay healthy? #LetsPlayIndia #WorldHealthDay," Tendulkar tweeted.

Tendulkar's former India teammate VVS Laxman called good health the "greatest blessing".

"Being healthy is one of the greatest blessing and a privilege, physically, mentally and emotionally. May you remain healthy in the body, mind and heart #WorldHealthDay," Laxman said on Twitter.

The World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year to draw people's attention towards the importance of global health.

Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh celebrated the World Health Day on Sunday
  • He expressed his desire to see a world with "Universal Health Coverage"
  • VVS Laxman called good health the "greatest blessing"
