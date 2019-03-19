Arjun Tendulkar carries the weight of a legendary surname as he looks to make a statement as a cricketer. The 19-year-old will be making his debut in the 2019 edition of T20 Mumbai League after having featured for the India U-19 team in two Test matches. Arjun was not at his best during the U-19 Tests as he could manage to score only 14 runs and claim three wickets in the series against Sri Lanka. However for his father, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun's passion for the sport matters the most.

Tendulkar also said if Arjun does not succeed there is always a tomorrow and he can come back stronger.

Talking about the T20 tournament, Tendulkar said it's an opportunity that Arjun needs to grab.

"In sports, nothing is guaranteed so whatever opportunities you are provided, you need to go out there and give your best and make the most of it," Tendulkar said.

"This is one platform that I feel people will be following you, your performances and if you are doing well, you will be on top of the world," he added.

"However, if he doesn't get success, there is always a tomorrow and Arjun can come back stronger," Tendulkar added.

"As long as he continues to be passionate about cricket and in love with the game, that's what matters to me."

According to Tendulkar, T20 Mumbai will not only give youngsters a platform to knock on IPL doors but recognise all those unnamed club cricketers, who have remained dedicated to the sport without ever being in the spotlight.

(With PTI inputs)