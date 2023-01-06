The Indian cricket team has begun a new phase in T20I cricket, with the young Hardik Pandya leading the side. Though he hasn't been named the full-time skipper of the team, suggestions in the cricketing fraternity are that the all-rounder is the rightful successor to lead the Indian team in the shortest format after Rohit Sharma steps down. Though there are many who have been impressed by what they've seen from Hardik as a captain so far, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has questioned his need to change the 'old system'.

Hardik has been seen doing a few experiments with the team, be it the usage of Axar Patel in the final over of the first T20I against Sri Lanka, or the decision to bring in Arshdeep Singh by dropping Harshal Patel after just one game.

Jadeja, in a chat on Cricbuzz, questioned why every captain who comes in tries to "change the old system".

"Why is it that every captain, at least three years I can think of that when Virat Kohli took over he wanted to change the way the Indian team played? Rohit Sharma took over, he wanted to change the way the Indian team played. Now, Hardik Pandya has taken over, he wants the Indian team to change," Jadeja asked.

"Why is it that everyone who comes in new wants to change the old system? What is the system problem there?" Jadeja further added.

Veteran Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who was also a part of the discussion, suggested that changes in approach are coming in because India haven't done well in ICC events in the recent past.

“I think the answer lies in the fact that we haven't won any multi-nation tournament since 2013. I don't think anybody would've come in 2014 and changed something, because we won something before, the Champions Trophy. Here, we haven't won the World Cup since 2007 (T20). We have the best T20 league in the world, we boast the best players, the most skilled players, and have the best bench strength. If things aren't happening then there's something wrong with the approach maybe and that needs to change,” Karthik responded.

