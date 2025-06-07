Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara go back a long ay. Not only did they play for the senior Indian cricket team together for a considerable amount of time, they were part of the same U-19 team too. Recently, during the book launch of 'The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife' by Pujara's wife, Pooja, the two shared a hilarious anecdote. "I'm sure it's not written in the book. Is there anything regarding that West Indies tour of India A 2012. What happened?" Rohit asked Pujara.

Then Pujara divulged in details about the incident. "I haven't told. I mean, she is aware but she doesn't know the details. I am a vegetarian. So we were looking for a vegetarian meal at night. It was in TNT (Trinidad and Tobago) where we went out at 11 in the evening. We didn't find the meal but when we were walking back, I was mugged. I can't tell you in detail about it but that's the story he is referring to."

Rohit then added: "Moral of the story is that he can be stubborn. We told him. We warned him not to go out in the night. Don't step out after 9 PM. This is the West Indies."

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara share shocking incident about not going out after 9 pm in West Indies. pic.twitter.com/iMsXwGGJWe — (@rushiii_12) June 7, 2025

Rohit credited Pujara for playing more than 100 Tests after suffering ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injuries to both his knees right at the start of his career.

“(It was) such a big injury (and) such a bad injury. Both his ACL were gone. For any cricketer, leave alone if you are not an athlete or not playing any sport, for a sportsman it's very, very tough if you lose both your ACL,” he said.

“We used to tease him about his running technique and all that but he managed to play more than 100 Test matches for India after that, a lot of credit goes to him for how he managed it. Great amount of dedication and passion he had to play the sport,” Rohit said.

Pujara rated the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home against Australia in 2016-17 as the toughest series he was involved in his career.

“I can mention one incident, in 2017, when India was bowled out for 200 odd runs against Australia, that was one of the toughest Test series I've been part of,” Pujara said.

“This was the second Test match at Bangalore, and the team didn't do well in the first innings, and we were again in a spot of bother in the second innings, but I spoke to Anil (Kumble) bhai about how to tackle Nathan Lyon, and he came up with a technical suggestion.”

