England Lions were 192 for 3 in 46 overs in reply to India A's 348 at stumps on the second day of their second unofficial Test in Northampton on Saturday. Jordan Cox and James Rew were batting at 31 and 0 respectively as bad light forced early stumps. Just 13 overs were possible in the final session of the day. England Lions were trailing by 156 runs in the first essay. Emilio Gay top-scored for England Lions with 71 off 117 balls. Earlier, Tushar Deshpande removed half-centurion Tom Haines (54) as England Lions reached 146 for two when rains interrupted the proceedings to force an early tea.

The change of ball after the 27th over seemed to have worked for India as Deshpande broke a stubborn partnership which had kept the visitors at bay for a long time in the second session.

Haines had put on 94 runs for the second wicket with Gay with those runs coming off only 128 balls.

The delivery in the 28th over from Deshpande, however, was an innocuous one as the bowler pitched it wide and Haines went hard for his drive.

The extra bounce led to his dismissal as wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel took a sharp catch for the second breakthrough.

Haines did well to make 54 off 88 balls with nine fours.

Brief Scores: India A 1st innings: 348 all out England Lions 1st innings: 192 for 3 in 46 overs: (Tom Haines 54, Emilio Gay 71; Anshul Kamboj 1/38, Tushar Deshpande 1/44, Tanush Kotian 1/21).

