Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Raghuram Bhat on Saturday said the resignation of A Shankar and ES Jairam, secretary and treasurer of the governing body, was accepted in an emergency meeting but ruled out dissolving the rest of the managing committee. The emergency meeting was convened after the two senior officials stepped down from their respective roles through a letter to the KSCA president, taking moral responsibility for the stampede in which 11 fans were killed and 56 others were injured.

"I called for an emergency MC meeting, as two of our members — secretary and treasurer — resigned on moral grounds. They placed a letter of resignation in front of the committee, which was accepted, after acknowledging the work they have done over the last two and half years," said Bhat after the meeting here.

Bhat did not reveal the names of interim secretary and treasurer but MS Vinay and Manjunatha Raju are the frontrunners to the posts.

The official term of the current managing committee will end on September 31, and the election to the state association is due in October or November.

An FIR has been filed against the KSCA in connection with the stampede that marred Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations here on June 4, and Bhat said the association will fully cooperate with any legal proceedings.

"I cannot talk more than this, because it is a court matter. It is a very delicate issue, when the appropriate time comes, I myself will call all of you and give detailed information,” he said.

The former India left-arm spinner said the idea of convening the managing committee meeting was to ensure smooth conduct of the game despite the present setback.

"Nothing of the sort (MC dissolving). We met today because the game has to continue, and that is the reason the emergency meeting was held. Rest all is fine at the moment," he added.

A few top state police officials visited the association along the day, and Bhat said it was part of the ongoing process, assuring full co-operation with any kind of probe.

"When the enquiry takes place…we have already told the government and the honourable High Court that we will co-operate with the investigation.

"We will never shy away from anything, whatever is there, we are ready to cooperate with the investigation," he noted. PTI UNG AT AT AT

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)