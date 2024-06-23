Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Team India for their top intent with the bat during their Super Eights T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh on Saturday. Batting at perhaps the most batting-friendly surface in Antigua, the Indian batters did not manage to score a lot of big scores, but kept the run rate high and consistent, something Ashwin said India should embrace, especially while batting first.

Taking to X, Ashwin wrote, "We are not used to an approach where batsmen throw it away after making 30's 20's, but it is about time we embrace an approach like this, especially while batting first. Top intent from all the Indian batters so far #INDvBAN #T20WorldCup."

We are not used to an approach where batsmen throw it away after making 30's 20's, but it is about time we embrace an approach like this especially while batting first.



Top Intent from all the Indian batters so far#INDvBAN #T20WorldCup — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) June 22, 2024

Notably, Rishabh Pant, the top-run- scorer for India in this tournament, has not scored a fifty so far. He has scored 152 runs in five games at an average of 38.00 and a strike rate of 135.71, with the best score of 42.

Suryakumar Yadav (118 in five matches at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 129.67, two half-centuries and a best score of 53), Hardik Pandya (89 in three matches at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 141.26 with a fifty and best score of 50*) and skipper Rohit Sharma (99 runs in five matches at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 125.31, with a fifty and best score of 52*) have managed four fifties in total so far for India combined and the highest score has been 53, scored by Suryakumar against Afghanistan.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. Openers skipper Rohit Sharma (23 in 11 balls, with three fours and a six) and Virat Kohli (37 in 28 balls, with a four and three sixes) put on an attacking 39-run opening stand. After early dismissals of the openers and Suryakumar Yadav (6), India was restricted to 77/3 in 8.3 overs. Then, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (36 in 24 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Shivam Dube (34 in 24 balls, with three sixes) and Hardik Pandya (50* in 27 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) pushed India to 196/5 in their 20 overs.

Dube-Pandya had a fine 53-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/32) and Rashid Hossain (2/43) were the top bowlers for Bangladesh.

India needs to defend 197 runs to win and have a foot in the door for the semis.

Advertisement

India is in second place in Group 1 of Super Eights, with a win against Afghanistan and two points. Bangladesh is at the bottom, having lost their game against Australia. This is a crucial game for them to keep their Super Eights hopes alive while India will pretty much reach the semifinals with a win over Bangladesh.