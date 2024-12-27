South African cricket team all-rounder Corbin Bosch scripted history by achieving an unique feat on Test debut against Pakistan at the Centurion. Bosch registered a four-wicket haul and then went on to slam 81 while batting at No. 9. As a result, he broke a 122-year-old record for the highest score by a South African batter on debut while batting at No. 8 or below. This was also the first time in the history of Test cricket that a batter registered a 80-plus score on debut at No. 9. For South Africa, he became the first cricketer ever to score a half-century and take a four wicket haul on debut in Test cricket.

Highest scores from No.9 on Test debut

81* - Corbin Bosch (SA) vs PAK, Centurion, 2024

72 - Milan Rathnayake (SL) vs ENG, Old Trafford, 2024

71 - Balwinder Sandhu (IND) vs PAK, Hyderabad (Sind), 1983

65 - Darren Gough (ENG) vs NZ, Old Trafford, 1994

59 - Monde Zondeki (SA) vs ENG, Headingley, 2003

Advertisement

Debutant fast bowler Corbin Bosch, batting at number nine, hit an attacking 81 not out and took South Africa to a 90-run first-innings lead on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park on Friday.

South Africa were bowled out for 301 in reply to Pakistan's 211.

South Africa were just two runs ahead when opener Aiden Markram was eighth man out for 89.

But Bosch, who has a first-class batting average above 40, shared stands of 41 with Kagiso Rabada (13) and 47 with Dane Paterson (12).

Bosch hit 15 fours in a 93-ball innings to follow up his first-innings bowling figures of four for 63.

(With AFP inputs)