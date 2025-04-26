After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, that killed 26 civilians on April 22, reactions have been strong from all quarters. Terrorists from a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot opened fire on a group of unsuspecting tourists in the scenic meadows of Baisaran in Pahalgam, resulting in one of the worst face-offs with Pakistan. The effect of the incident is being felt on the cricket field too.

There have been speculation that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might write to the ICC, so that India and Pakistan are not clubbed in the same group in future global events (like World Cup and the Champions Trophy). A report in Cricbuzz, however, countered the claim.

No major men's ICC event is scheduled this year. The 2025 Women's ODI World Cup will be played in India in September-October. Pakistan have qualified for the mega event and as per earlier agreements, it will play its games at a neutral venue. In the midst of this, Pakistan women's cricket team opener Gull Feroza, who was part of the side that played in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, has made a startling remark.

"We know this much that we will play in Asian conditions and we are not playing in India. This is clear. Neither are we interested in playing in India,” she told a PakPassion.

"So, wherever it is played - hopefully in Sri Lanka or Dubai - those conditions are similar to the ones you get in Asia. The Qualifiers were at home, and the staff prepared tracks accordingly. Wherever the World Cup games are played, the conditions will be similar to those we have at home. So, our preparation will be according to that, and we are ready for that."

The BCCI has also made it absolutely clear that they will follow the government's guidelines regarding playing cricket with India. "We are with the victims and we condemn it. Whatever our government will say, we will do. We don't play with Pakistan in bilateral series because of the government stand. And we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals going forward. But when it comes to ICC event we play due to ICC engagement. ICC is also aware whatever is happening they will to it (sic)," Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice-president, told Sports Tak.