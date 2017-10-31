When And Where To Watch, India vs New Zealand 1st T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India would aim to play with the same grit and gumption they displayed in the ODI series when they square off against New Zealand in the first Twenty20 on Tuesday at Feroz Shah Kotla on Wednesday. Faced with tremendous pressure after a long time following their loss in the first ODI of the three-match series, the Indian players showed a lot of character in the second and third game to win the series 2-1. The focus will be on Ashish Nehra too, who will be playing his last international match for India. It will be interesting to see whether he gets selected for the Playing XI. The New Zealanders gave a tough fight to the Indians in the ODI series and a lot more is expected in the shortest format of the game from the World No.1 side.

When will the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand be played?

The 1st T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday.

Where will the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand be played?

The 1st T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

How do I watch the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand live?

The 1st T20I between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand start?

The live broadcast of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand will start at 07:00 PM IST (01:30 GMT) .

Where can you follow the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand online?

The 1st T20I between India and New Zealand can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.