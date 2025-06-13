Australia captain Pat Cummins said the World Test Championship final against South Africa was a good advertisement for Test cricket despite hurtling towards a likely finish within three days. An astounding 28 wickets fell across the first two days at Lord's. Fast bowler Cummins played his part by taking a superb 6-28 on Thursday's second day to reach the milestone of 300 Test wickets. But as batsmen on both sides struggled for runs, an eighth-wicket partnership of 61 between Alex Carey (43) and Mitchell Starc (16 not out) enabled reigning champions Australia to reach stumps on 144-8 in their second innings, a lead of 218 with two wickets standing.

"It's set up pretty well," Cummins told reporters. "The mood in the changing room is pretty positive. It was a great partnership and a good way to end the day."

Asked whether the bowlers' dominance detracted from the occasion of a championship final, Cummins replied: "After two days it's pretty close to 50-50.

"It's a pretty good Test match. Some blokes have got themselves in and looked comfortable out there, but a lot of other guys haven't."

Cummins said the rapid progress of the match was down to a combination of a tricky pitch and good bowling.

"Both teams have bowled really well, really disciplined," he said. "There haven't been many half-volleys."

The 32-year-old, appearing in his 68th Test, added: "The trend of the game is that the runs are coming down. It's still pretty difficult out there, but we will have to bowl well tomorrow (Friday)."

'Durability and longevity'

Cummins was outstanding as South Africa were dismissed for 138, giving Australia a 74-run lead on first innings, with the skipper especially devastating in a potent post-lunch burst of 4-1 in 17 balls.

His return on Thursday took Cummins to exactly 300 Test wickets -- something he described as "pretty cool" -- at a miserly average of 22.08.

Cummins, just the eighth Australia bowler to reach the landmark, added: "There's not too many on that list. It's something I've always thought about.

"It's a pretty good sign of durability and longevity."

David Bedingham, who top-scored for South Africa with 45, agreed with Cummins about the standard of bowling.

"It's a fairly tricky pitch, but I think when you have six quality seamers on a tricky pitch it obviously makes batting tough."

Nevertheless, Bedingham said South Africa remained confident of a successful run chase, even though their target will be signficantly higher than their first-innings total.

"It is an amazing chance and we are very excited about the opportunity to win," he said, with South Africa bidding for their first major global title in 28 years.

"It could go either way but there is a lot of belief.

"I think the pitch is slowing down a bit and maybe in the fourth innings it will go a bit straighter. Hopefully, we can get those runs."

