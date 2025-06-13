When it comes to finals, Shreyas Iyer's luck doesn't seem to be on his side. Just 10 days after his side, Punjab Kings, suffered a defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, Iyer was at the center of another runners-up show in the Mumbai T20 league. Iyer's side, SoBo Mumbai Falcons, were beaten by Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, with the batter himself failing to fire in the title-decider, much like what happened in the IPL final.

Batting first, the Falcons could only put 157 runs on the board, with Mayuresh Tandel (50) and Harsh Aghav (45) being the top-scoring batters for the team. Iyer could only score 12 off 17 balls while Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, also faltered, scoring 7 runs in 12 balls.

Chasing the target, the Maratha Royals saw Chinmay Rajesh Sutar and Awais Khan Naushad lead the run chase, scoring 53 and 38 respectively. The Maratha Royals chased down the target with 4 balls to spare.

After the game, a heartbroken Iyer said that he didn't want to single anyone out for the defeat as that's 'backstabbing'.

"Don't want to pinpoint any particular incident. Overall, the boys were brilliant with their efforts. We lost just one game en route to the final. Just a one-off game where you can't single out anyone - it's basically backstabbing, and I don't enjoy that. We've learnt a lot.

"It's pretty common to feel dejected after a final loss. It must hurt them. But when they come back next year, they'll have that extra motivation and confidence. They should be proud of their effort," he added.

Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma was also present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the final, and even gave the runners-up medal to Iyer after his team endured a defeat.

Iyer didn't have the best of the tournamnent himself, failing to go past the 25-run mark in any of the 5 matches he played.