Indian women's cricket team star Jemimah Rodrigues is all set to be announced the captain of Delhi Capitals ahead of WPL 2026. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the official announcement is expected on Tuesday. Meg Lanning was the captain of the Delhi-based franchise in the first three seasons but the Australia cricketer was released ahead of the mega auction. "We are very clear we want an Indian as captain. We have our minds made up," Jindal had said in a mid-auction press conference shortly after the team signed Laura Wolvaardt. Besides Jemimah, the other retained players were Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), and U-19 World Cup winning captain Niki Prasad.

Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues continued her superb form from the Women's ODI World Cup as she slammed an unbeaten half-century to help India capitalise on a good bowling performance to beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the first match of the five-match women's T20I series in Visakhapatnam.

After the Indian bowlers came up with a superb performance to restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 121/6 in 20 overs, Jemimah, who scored a century to help India reach the World Cup final, scored 69 not out off 44 balls on Sunday and helped India race to 122/2 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium and win the match with 32 balls to score.

Jemimah scored her half-century off 34 balls as she struck 10 boundaries and shared two half-century partnerships -- 54 for the second wicket stand with Smriti Mandhana, who scored a run-a-ball 25 after India lost Shafali Verma (9) early, and an unfinished 55-run partnership with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for the third wicket.

Jemimah built her knock with patience and then unleashed some superb shots, was quick on her feet, played late cuts superbly, and ran brilliantly, at times egging Mandhana and Harmanpreet to put in an extra effort. Mandhana and Rodrigues repaired the Indian innings after Verma clipped Kawya Kavindi to square leg, where Gimhani picked a smart catch, diving forward.

Smriti was her usual left, cautious, and patient as he scored 25, becoming the first Indian batter to reach 4000 runs in women's T20I cricket. She hit four boundaries before being caught by Nilakshika Silva at deep extra cover off Inoka Ranaweera.

Rodrigues found a willing partner in skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as they guided India to a comprehensive win with the captain scoring 15 not out as India went up 1-0 in the five-match series.

