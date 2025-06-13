New Zealand's swashbuckling batter Finn Allen broke multiple records in the opening game of Major League Cricket 2025 - a franchise-based T20 competition in the United States. Playing for San Francisco Unicorns against the Washington Freedom at the Oakland Coliseum on Friday, Allen went berserk and scored 151 runs off just 51 balls. His innings had a strike rate of over 296. The batter slammed five fours and 19 sixes during the terrific knock that was nothing less than a nightmare for the Washington Freedom bowlers.

During the knock, Allen broke the record for the fastest 150 in T20 cricket. He reached the milestone in 49 balls. The right-handed batter smashed his ton in 34 balls, which turned out to be the fastest T20 hundred by a Kiwi batter and also the quickest in the tournament's history.

Allen also broke the record of Chris Gayle and Estonia's Sahil Chauhan by hitting the most sixes in a men's T20 innings. While Gayle and Chauhan had hit 18 each, Allen surpassed both of them with a tally of 19.

Finn Allen's out here breaking recordsHe smashed the fastest century in MLC history for the @SFOUnicorns! pic.twitter.com/SVyQ9n99Rf — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 13, 2025

"Was exciting (on making the fastest hundred in MLC history), off to a good start, found the boundaries regularly, we had a few partnerships and got a good score on the board. The boundaries are fairly decent," said the Kiwi batter after his fiery knock.

Interestingly, just six months ago, Allen found no bidders at the Indian Premier League auction table. With a base price of Rs 2 crore, the New Zealand batter went unsold in IPL 2025 action that was held in November last year.

In the same auction, India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant became the costliest player in the tournament's history. He was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore. Following him was Shreyas Iyer, who was signed by Punjab Kings for a whopping sum of Rs 26.75 crore. The bidding war also saw Venkatesh Iyer being retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 23.75 crore.