West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Updates: West Indies won the toss and opted to field
West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Updates: After losing the ODI series against India, West Indies would hope for a turnaround in the series against New Zealand. However, the task will not be easy as they are coming into the series after 1-2 loss against New Zealand in the T20I series. West Indies leaked runs against India in the ODI series and considering New Zealand have a few aggressive batters in their ranks, it will be cause of worry for the hosts. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is playing his first ODI game in over two years. (LIVE SCORECARD)
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jermaine Blackwood, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Four!
Starts off with a floater, around middle and leg, Williamson pushes it down to long on and picks up a run.
Just one over for Alzarri Joseph and we go back to spin from both ends. Akeal Hosein has been brought back into the attack. He has been outstanding conceding 20 runs in his 7 overs and taking three wickets.
Tossed up a bit, around off, stroked away towards extra cover. At the halfway mark, New Zealand are 99/4!
Straighter line again from Cariah, quicker as well. Mitchell blocks it out.
FOUR! Nicely played! Around off, Daryl Mitchell opts for the reverse sweep and times it to perfection. The ball goes through the short third man region and into the fence.
Drifts this one onto the pads and looks to turn it away, Mitchell adjusts well and keep it out.
Nicely bowled! Cariah slows it up a touch and serves it on a nagging length outside off, the ball grips and turns away sharply. Daryl Mitchell tries to block off the front foot but gets beaten past the outside edge.
Tossed up, full and on off, Williamson drives it with the turn and towards deep cover for a single.
Shorter again and outside off, Mitchell lets it through to the keeper.
Excellent bowling! A pacy bouncer now from Alzarri Joseph and over middle stump, Daryl Mitchell does well to duck under it.
A tad shorter and wider, Williamson hops on the back foot and plays it towards deep point for one.
Good length, at 141 clicks and shooting up sharply after pitching. Williamson goes on the back foot and punches it out sweetly towards point.
On a hard length and around off, Williamson defends it back onto the deck.
Starts off with a shortish delivery, well outside off. Daryl Mitchell stands tall and taps it through the cover region for a single.
We will have some break from spin now! Alzarri Joseph (4-0-22-0) has been brought back into the attack.
On a length, around the pads and this is clipped away towards mid-wicket.
Excellent fielding! This is shorter and wider, turning further away. Williamson looks to cut it late but gets a bottom edge. Kyle Mayers reacts quickly to his left and makes the stop.
Quicker delivery, very full and outside off. This is stroked away towards extra cover.
Uppish but safe! Tossed up, around off, Daryl Mitchell drives it uppishly to the left of the diving bowler and picks up a single towards long off.