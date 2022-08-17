West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Updates: After losing the ODI series against India, West Indies would hope for a turnaround in the series against New Zealand. However, the task will not be easy as they are coming into the series after 1-2 loss against New Zealand in the T20I series. West Indies leaked runs against India in the ODI series and considering New Zealand have a few aggressive batters in their ranks, it will be cause of worry for the hosts. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is playing his first ODI game in over two years. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jermaine Blackwood, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Here are the LIVE updates of the first ODI between West Indies and New Zealand: