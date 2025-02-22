The Champions Trophy 2025 was hit by a fresh controversy after Pakistan's name was missing the tournament logo during the live broadcast of the India-Bangladesh Group A match in Dubai. During the tournament opener, the logo that was seen during the live coverage featured the name of the host (Pakistan). However, during the second game, Pakistan's name was not there and it caused quite a bit of stir on social media. The International Cricket Council (ICC) quickly reacted to the incident and according to Geo TV, an ICC spokesperson said that it was a technical glitch. The spokesperson also added that the broadcast of all India matches will feature the tournament logo along with Pakistan's name.

“The omission was due to a graphics-related technical issue, which will be rectified from tomorrow. It was not possible to change the logo during the match,” the spokesperson said.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked for an official explanation from the ICC regarding the incident despite an informal communication from the global governing body.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh said that Pakistan is at an advantage during their high-profile ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against India, saying that they have played a lot of cricket in Dubai and understand the conditions really well.

Speaking ahead of the match, Yuvraj said on JioHotstar's 'Greatest Rivalry Returns' programme, "I actually think Pakistan has an advantage because they have a base in Dubai. They have played a lot of cricket there and understand the conditions well."

Yuvraj said that on slower wickets, India and Pakistani players are amongst the best, "who have always played spin well". He also talked about how the rivalry is as much about playing the moment and adaptation as it is about the match-winners in both teams.

Unlike the 50-over and T20 World Cups, Pakistan has a 3-2 advantage over India in the Champions Trophy, having secured a 180-run triumph in the 2017 final during the peak of star India batter Virat Kohli where no target was too much for his men. They will be heading to Dubai with plenty of momentum.

