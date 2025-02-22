Indian cricket team star Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree Verma has filed for divorce and the proceedings are currently underway. The rumours about the divorce was making the rounds for quite some time with both Chahal and Dhanashree posting cryptic messages on social media. While no concrete statement was provided from both parties, several media reports claimed that the divorce was already final. However, Dhanashree's lawyer rubbished any such reports.

"I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated," Dhanashree's lawyer Aditi Mohan said in a statement released to the press on Friday.

The media reports also claimed that Dhanashree asked for Rs 60 crore as alimony but her family denied it completely and asked the media to not spread any kind of misinformation.

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone's privacy," the statement read.

Chahal shared a post on social media recently which read: "God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there, even when I don't know it. Amen."

Dhanashree also shared a message about faith on her Instagram account. "From stressed to blessed. Isn't it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you're stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."