West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Live Score Updates:England captain Joe Root has won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the first Test being played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies will hope to start on a positive note against an English side that lacks the services of veteran pace duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson. Root, on the other hand, will aim to put side the Ashes debacle and start afresh. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Brathwaite at the toss said: "We are just thinking about processes, we are not thinking too far ahead. Guys are hungry, it's a good opportunity. Very happy with the time spent at the crease. We have a spinner along with four quicks."

Root at the toss said: "We'll bat first. It looks a dry surface. It looks like it's cracking quite early. It's going to be a challenging first session for us. The most important thing is the way we approach things, it's the one thing we can control. I hope we embrace that challenge and the guys go in with real clarity. It's been made clear what everyone's individual roles are."

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Live Score Updates From Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua