In the aftermath of the India vs Australia series, which the Rohit Sharma led side lost 3-1, there has been much speculation after the course that the national side will take in the future. Several reports have predicted that there might restrictions imposed on the duration of stay of the family members of players along with curb on luggage too. Apart from that, there have been reports that head coach Gautam Gambhir's performance will be reviewed after the Champions Trophy.

If a report in Cricbuzz is believed to be true, the BCCI has been suggested to appoint a new batting coach. A Times of India report said the BCCI is 'seriously exploring' the possibility of appointing domestic cricket stalwart Sitanshu Kotak as the new batting coach. Kotak is currently the India A head coach.

Though Kotak did not play an international game for India, he was a giant in domestic cricket scoring 8061runs in 130 First-Class matches.

New revelations from the recent meeting between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and Test captain Rohit Sharma continue to rock the Indian cricketing fraternity. As the BCCI looks to chart the way forward for Indian cricket, an explanation was sought from the team management over recent results, especially in Test cricket. As India stare at one of the lowest points in the nation's recent Test history, the defeats against Australia and New Zealand ask several questions.

In a report by Dainik Jagran, it has been said that one of the members of the Indian team management labelled fat IPL pay cheques as one of the factors behind certain players' inability to excel in Test cricket.

As per the report, when team management was asked about the reason behind Team India's recent performances, a member referred to the bumper IPL contacts as one of the factors. It was said that because of such huge IPL salaries, some players aren't giving Test cricket the importance it needs.

A few changes are reportedly being brought in by the BCCI to help the team overcome this slump.