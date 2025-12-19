The toss for the U19 Asia Cup 2025 semi-final match between India and Sri Lanka was delayed due to rain in Dubai on Friday. The match was scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST, but there has been severe rain in Dubai. Although the rain stopped after some time, the wet outfield did not allow the match to begin. The umpires conducted multiple inspections, and wet patches in some parts of the ground were the main reason behind the match getting further delayed. If the match is ultimately called off, India will reach the final of the competition as they topped Group A with three wins in three matches. (India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE BLOG)

Similarly, the other semi-final match between Pakistan and Bangladesh was also delayed due to a wet outfield; if that match is called off, Bangladesh will qualify for the summit clash as they topped Group B.

Both India and Bangladesh won all three of their matches in the group stages while Sri Lanka and Pakistan won two matches each to qualify for the semi-finals as group runners-up.

If the semi-final matches do not take place, the teams who had more points in the group stages will qualify for the summit clash, according to the tournament rules.

India have been extremely impressive in the competition till now with wins over Pakistan, UAE and Malaysia. In their last match, Abhigyan Kundu delivered a record-breaking innings to lead India to a dominant win over Malaysia.

He scored an impressive 209 not out off 125 balls as India set a total of 408 for 7, bowling Malaysia out for just 93.

Kundu came in at No. 5 in the 11th over and anchored India's innings all the way to the end. His score ranks among the highest in youth cricket. However, Kundu's double hundred does not have official youth ODI status. Jorich Van Schalkwyk from South Africa holds the recognised double century with his 215 off 153 balls against Zimbabwe earlier this year in Harare. Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar also scored 209 off 135 balls against Qatar in 2012, but that match lacked official status as well.

