Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
Cricket
Story ProgressBack to home

India vs Sri Lanka, Under-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final Live Updates: Unbeaten India face Sri Lanka in the first semi-final of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 at ICC Academy Ground. India reached the knockouts after topping Group A with six points in three matches. The Ayush Mhatre-led side started with a massive 234-run win over United Arab Emirates, before outplaying Pakistan by 90 runs. India did even better against Malaysia and thrashed the side by a huge margin of 315 runs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka started with two consecutive wins over Nepal and Afghanistan, before losing to Bangladesh. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 semifinal -

Dec 19, 2025 08:33 (IST)
Share

IND vs SL, U19 Asia Cup Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the U19 Asia Cup, 1st semi-final match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

See New Posts
Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score India U19 India U19 Sri Lanka U19 Sri Lanka U19 India Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19, 1st Semi-Final Ayush Mhatre Vaibhav Suryavanshi Cricket
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.