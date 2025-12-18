India vs Sri Lanka, Under-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final Live Updates: Unbeaten India face Sri Lanka in the first semi-final of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 at ICC Academy Ground. India reached the knockouts after topping Group A with six points in three matches. The Ayush Mhatre-led side started with a massive 234-run win over United Arab Emirates, before outplaying Pakistan by 90 runs. India did even better against Malaysia and thrashed the side by a huge margin of 315 runs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka started with two consecutive wins over Nepal and Afghanistan, before losing to Bangladesh. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 semifinal -