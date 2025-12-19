Advertisement
IND vs SA 14 Nov 25 to 19 Dec 25
India vs South Africa LIVE Updates: India would hope that the challenging home assignment against South Africa, which has exposed a few chinks in the armour and thrown up difficult questions on selection, ends on a positive note when the two sides clash in the fifth and final T20I in Ahmedabad tonight. After being blanked 0-2 in the Tests, India bounced back to win the ODI series and now have an unassailable lead 2-1 in the T20Is after the fourth game was abandoned due to poor weather conditions in Lucknow on Wednesday. That India cannot lose the series should be comforting to embattled head coach Gautam Gambhir given that the other two leaders in the camp -- skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his deputy Shubman Gill -- are battling challenges of their own with less than two months to go for the T20 World Cup. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs South Africa 5th T20I -

Dec 19, 2025 17:28 (IST)
Hello folks!

After three matches of action and one abandoned game, the India vs South Africa series stands at 2-1 in the host team's favour. The final contest takes place at Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. While India aim to clinch the series 3-1, the Proteas eye a 2-2 finish.

