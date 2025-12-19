Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra believes that Shubman Gill is likely to remain the vice-captain for the T20 World Cup 2026, though he added that Hardik Pandya could also emerge as a viable option. Gill was appointed deputy to the captain, Suryakumar Yadav, ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, but a dip in form has resulted in criticism of the star batter. While picking his India squad for the T20 World Cup, Chopra included Gill on his list but opined that although the team management is likely to back the youngster, the selectors might keep the vice-captaion spot open or even appoint Hardik.

"The fact is that Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Sanju Samson will be the three openers in this team. I have picked Sanju Samson as the second wicketkeeper and an opening option. As for Abhishek Sharma, let's not even talk about it, because I feel he could be the highest run-scorer of the World Cup," Chopra said on YouTube.

"If you are wondering why Shubman Gill has been picked-if you have appointed someone vice-captain, you won't pivot that soon. I am not going to put my neck on the line and say that Shubman definitely will be the vice-captain. The team might leave the vice-captain slot open, or they might appoint Hardik Pandya just to keep their options open," he added.

Chopra included Jitesh Sharma as the primary wicketkeeping option alongside Sanju Samson. In the bowling department, he went with Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana as the specialist fast bowlers, with Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube providing pace-bowling support.

"After that, Jasprit Bumrah-let's not discuss him; why waste time? Arshdeep Singh, let's not discuss; why waste time? Then Varun Chakaravarthy-there is no discussion. Why should we waste your and my time? I feel Varun Chakaravarthy could be the highest wicket-taker of this tournament," Chopra observed.

"After that, you have to keep Kuldeep Yadav in the team to give yourselves options. Then only one slot is left. You can pick any fast bowler there, so I am keeping Harshit Rana. He also provides a batting option at No. 8," he elaborated.

Aakash Chopra's India Squad for the T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.