As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contemplates bringing changes to the way the team functions, the families of players are likely have their privileges taken away. The board has reportedly proposed limited family time on away tours, especially for long assignments. The changes are reportedly being discussed after India head coach Gautam Gambhir called out the 'indiscipline' inside the team which needed to be resolved.

According to a report in India Today, Gambhir feels the current group of players is quite undisciplined and the coach wants stricter guidelines to be in place

"Gautam Gambhir, during the review meeting, spoke about indiscipline in the Indian dressing room following the loss in the Border-Gavaskar series. Indiscipline is the reason why the BCCI is reverting to pre-COVID rules, allowing two weeks of family presence on tour. Gautam and the players were on the same page regarding the topic of family stays," the report quoted a source as saying.

A senior Indian team player, who was present at the meeting alongside coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, asked the BCCI bosses not to distribute match fee to the players immediately. Rather, their performances should be looked at before the money is disbursed.

"One senior player, who was present at the meeting, suggested to the BCCI that the match fee should not be distributed immediately. Instead, players' performance should be considered before disbursing the fee, as some players are not prioritising domestic and national team commitments," the report claimed.

The report also claimed that only one complete team dinner happened while the Indian team was in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Players would often be spotted going out in groups, a visual that coach Gambhir, understandably, didn't like.

The BCCI isn't just proposing rule changes for the players but coach Gambhir's personal manager has also been asked not to stay in the team hotel or VIP box any longer. Gambhir's personal aide has also had his privileges being taken away by the board.