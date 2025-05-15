The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have confirmed that they have received a green light from the government to tour Pakistan for their upcoming five-match T20I series, starting from May 27. There was some uncertainty whether the series would go ahead following cross-border tension between India and Pakistan in the second week of May. However, as per the latest reports, the Bangladesh cricket team are all set to tour Pakistan after receiving the go-ahead. The T20I series will conclude on June 5.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, the BCB have been given a green signal by the Bangladesh government.

"We have got the green signal (from the government) though we are yet to receive the official letter which we are expecting sooner than later. But as far as I know the government has taken the decision in principle that they will let us visit Pakistan for the upcoming tour," said a BCB official to Cricbuzz.

As per the report, the dates of the tour have been slightly postponed. Earlier, the series was set to start on May 25 and conclude on June 3. However, after recent developments, the dates have been shifted by two days in the BCB's revised itinerary. The main reason for this is that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final had to be postponed to May 25.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board had been vying to obtain clearance from the government and speaking to the players regarding the decision.

"After getting the official letter from the government we will start talking with our players as we learnt that some of them are reluctant to travel citing security reasons," he said. "One thing we can assure is that we won't push anyone," said the BCB official.

Earlier, this is what the BCB had said given the developing situation:

"The BCB wishes to reiterate that the safety and security of its players and support staff remain the Board's highest priority. All decisions concerning the tour will be made with careful consideration of the current situation in Pakistan, ensuring they align with the best interests of the team and Bangladesh cricket."