In a unique initiative to boost the physical and mental health of inmates, Jail Premier League was organised in Mathura prison on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricket tournament was organised within the prison premises, and many prisoners took part in the event. According to the Jail Superintendent, Anshuman Garg, the main aim of organising the Jail Premier League was to give some moments of freedom to the prisoners in the "walled" life of the jail.

"The purpose of this is that in today's walled life, some moments will give a feeling of freedom. This is not just a final match, it is a victory of hope, a race of confidence. The ground is the same, but the players have changed - today every run, every catch, every win... is an attempt to prove oneself again", the jail superintendent said.

The Jail Premier League began in April 2025, where eight teams from various barracks of the Mathura jail were formed among the prisoners. Two groups comprising four teams each were formed, in which a total of 12 league matches and two semi-final games were played between them. The final match of the tournament was played between the Capitals and the Knight Riders, in which the Knight Riders emerged victorious.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | To enhance the talent of the prisoners, improve their physical health and relieve them from mental stress, Jail Premier League was organized on the lines of IPL among the prisoners in Mathura Jail pic.twitter.com/ACofTYmRgi — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2025

"The Jail Premier League competition was started among the prisoners in April 2025. A total of 8 teams from various barracks of the prison have been formed in the said league. There were 4 teams in Group A and 4 teams in Group B. A total of 12 league matches and 2 semi-final matches were played between them. The final match was played today evening between the winning teams of the semi-finals, Knight Riders vs Capitals. It was inaugurated with a toss, in which the team of Knight Riders emerged victorious", Anshuman Garg said.

A prisoner, Kaushal, was named as the Player of the Match and Player of the Series, whereas Pankaj and Bhura ended up winning the Purple and Orange caps, respectively.

