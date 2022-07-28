England all-rounder Moeen Ali was in great form with the bat on Wednesday as he scored a quickfire 52 off just 18 balls to help England reach a mammoth total of 234/6 against South Africa in the first T20I. The hosts eventually won the match by 41 runs with the Proteas managing to score 193/8 in 20 overs. During knock, the left-handed batter scored the fastest T20I half-century for England, bringing up the landmark in just 16 deliveries.

Moeen's knock came at the back of a stunning 90-run innings off just 53 balls from the blade of the in-form Jonny Bairstow.

Moeen hit six 6s during his innings and one of those shots was caught brilliantly in the crowd by a spectator.

England cricket shared the video of the catch on Twitter.

"You cannot do that... man in the crowd!" ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/nf6enRfCEb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2022

The previous record for the fastest T20I fifty for England was held by the big-hiting Liam Livingstone.

He had scored a fifty off just 17 deliveries. The fastest 50 in the format belongs tp former India great Yuvraj Singh, who hit 6 sixes in an over against England's Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup to make the record his own and it has been 15 years since and no one has come close to breaking it.