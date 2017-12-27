 
Watch: Hardik Pandya Goes Berserk At Brother Krunal's Mehendi Function

Updated: 27 December 2017 12:59 IST

In videos that have gone viral, Krunal and younger brother Hardik can be seen burning the dance floor to popular Bollywood and Punjabi music.

Watch: Hardik Pandya Goes Berserk At Brother Krunal's Mehendi Function
Hardik Pandya scorched the dance floor to some popular tracks. © Instagram

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya is the latest in the list of cricketers from India to get married this wedding season. Krunal's mehendi function, which coincided with India captain Virat Kohli's second reception, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Krunal married long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma at JW Marriott in Juhu today. Kohli, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Zaheer Khan are the other big names to have tied the knot in the last two months. In videos that have gone viral, Krunal and younger brother Hardik can be seen burning the dance floor to popular Bollywood and Punjabi music. India batsman Manish Pandey too shook a leg with teammate Hardik, who showcased his rather high energy levels on the happy occasion.

 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93_fanclub) on

 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93_fanclub) on

Krunal was part of the Mumbai Indians squad that won this year's Indian Premier League trophy. He was the Man of the Match in the final for his stupendous 38-ball 47 against Rising Pune Supergiant. Mumbai eventually won the match by one run.

Krunal was picked up by Mumbai Indians for 2 crore INR for the 2016 IPL season where he gave some impressive performances. He has played 25 IPL matches so far accumulating 480 runs with an impressive strike rate of 158.42. He made his IPL debut against Gujarat Lions at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2016.

A left-arm spinner, Krunal has been a regular feature for Baroda in the domestic season.

Topics : India Hardik Himanshu Pandya Krunal Himashu Pandya Cricket
