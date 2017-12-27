Watch: Hardik Pandya Goes Berserk At Brother Krunal's Mehendi Function

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya is the latest in the list of cricketers from India to get married this wedding season. Krunal's mehendi function, which coincided with India captain Virat Kohli's second reception, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Krunal married long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma at JW Marriott in Juhu today. Kohli, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Zaheer Khan are the other big names to have tied the knot in the last two months. In videos that have gone viral, Krunal and younger brother Hardik can be seen burning the dance floor to popular Bollywood and Punjabi music. India batsman Manish Pandey too shook a leg with teammate Hardik, who showcased his rather high energy levels on the happy occasion.