Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Can't Stop Dancing As Shah Rukh Khan Joins Them

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma brought down the curtains on their wedding celebrations after hosting a star-studded reception at Mumbai's St Regis' Astor Ballroom on Tuesday. While the Delhi reception was attended by close friends and family of the couple, the Mumbai leg was graced by stars from both the sporting world and the film world. Some of India's biggest celebrities were spotted at the reception. The highlight of the night, however, was Shah Rukh Khan dancing with the couple. The DJ belted out some of SRK's biggest hits, including Chaiya Chaiya and Pretty Woman, the Virat showed that his footwork even off the pitch is as impressive.