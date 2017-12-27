 
Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Can't Stop Dancing As Shah Rukh Khan Joins Them

Updated: 27 December 2017 10:36 IST

After hosting their first reception in Delhi, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their second reception at St Regis' Astor Ballroom in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their second reception in Mumbai. © Instagram

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma brought down the curtains on their wedding celebrations after hosting a star-studded reception at Mumbai's St Regis' Astor Ballroom on Tuesday. While the Delhi reception was attended by close friends and family of the couple, the Mumbai leg was graced by stars from both the sporting world and the film world. Some of India's biggest celebrities were spotted at the reception. The highlight of the night, however, was Shah Rukh Khan dancing with the couple. The DJ belted out some of SRK's biggest hits, including Chaiya Chaiya and Pretty Woman, the Virat showed that his footwork even off the pitch is as impressive.

While Anushka seen in side slick hair with cascading curls and nude lips to go with the elegant vibe of her ensemble and wearing a Sabyasachi creation - a dull gold heavily embroidered and embellished lehenga set teamed with a matching dupatta, cinched at the waist with a signature Sabyasachi belt. She completed the heavy dress with simple earing studs, a diamond neck-piece and traditional Punjabi red bangles set.

Hubby Virat wore a navy velvet bandhgala which he paired with a pair of white pants and brown shoes.

At the reception among the attendees also included people from the sports world and was represented by Chief selector Sandeep Patil, Saina Nehwal, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and many more, while Bollywood bigwigs such as Rekha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon Joshi, Anurag Kashyap, Lara Dutta, Ramesh Taurani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Boman Irani, Rajkumar Hirani, newbie Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Dino Morea, Music Maestro A.R. Rahman were present.

Right from their environment-friendly invites with saplings to the anthology of Rumi's poems as return gifts, the couple seems to have invested great thought in all the functions. They made sure that all the events reflected the spirit of their companionship and their personalities.

After wrapping the wedding festivities, Anushka and Virat will fly off to South Africa, where Virat will stay on for an upcoming series.

Anushka is scheduled to touch base in Mumbai after New Year celebrations, where she will resume her pending work commitments.

(With inputs from IANS)

Topics : India Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat and Anushka got married in Italy
  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their first reception in Delhi
  • Virushka's Mumbai reception was attended by India's biggest names
