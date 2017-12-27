Virushka Wedding Reception: Rohit Sharma Dons Black Tuxedo For Captain's Event

Rohit Sharma, in his black tuxedo and wife Ritika Sajdeh in traditional attire attended the function.

Rohit Sharma, in his black tuxedo and wife Ritika Sajdeh in traditional attire attended India captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception at St Regis hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kohli had tied the knot with Anushka on December 11 in Italy in a private ceremony. After returning to India, the couple held a reception in New Delhi on December 11.

Rohit-led India had recently completed a T20I series whitewash over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium before lifting the ODI series 2-1.

The right-hander has been included in the Test squad for three-match series against South Africa. Team India is scheduled to leave for South Africa on December 27.

India are scheduled to play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is on their tour of South Africa.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was also seen in the wedding reception along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. Tendulkar was in a formal suit while Sara and Anjali were seen wearing traditional attire.

Several A-list celebrities, including cricketers and Bollywood stars attended high-profile couple's wedding reception. Before the team flies off to South Africa, Indian cricket team members came to wish the couples at the Mumbai venue.