 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virushka Wedding Reception: Rohit Sharma Dons Black Tuxedo For Captain's Event

Updated: 27 December 2017 00:42 IST

Rohit Sharma, in his black tuxedo and wife Ritika Sajdeh in traditional attire attended India captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception at St Regis hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Virushka Wedding Reception: Rohit Sharma Dons Black Tuxedo For Captain's Event
Rohit Sharma, in his black tuxedo and wife Ritika Sajdeh in traditional attire attended the function. © Twitter

Rohit Sharma, in his black tuxedo and wife Ritika Sajdeh in traditional attire attended India captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception at St Regis hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kohli had tied the knot with Anushka on December 11 in Italy in a private ceremony. After returning to India, the couple held a reception in New Delhi on December 11.

Rohit-led India had recently completed a T20I series whitewash over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium before lifting the ODI series 2-1.

The right-hander has been included in the Test squad for three-match series against South Africa. Team India is scheduled to leave for South Africa on December 27.

India are scheduled to play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is on their tour of South Africa.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was also seen in the wedding reception along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. Tendulkar was in a formal suit while Sara and Anjali were seen wearing traditional attire.

Several A-list celebrities, including cricketers and Bollywood stars attended high-profile couple's wedding reception. Before the team flies off to South Africa, Indian cricket team members came to wish the couples at the Mumbai venue.

Kohli's mother Saroj Kohli, brother and other family members also posed for the shutterbugs at the reception ceremony in Mumbai.

Topics : India Rohit Gurunath Sharma Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma wore black tuxedo for the reception
  • Kohli had tied the knot with Anushka on December 11
  • Rohit-led India had recently completed a T20I series whitewash over SL
Related Articles
Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Can't Stop Dancing As Shah Rukh Khan Joins Them
Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Can't Stop Dancing As Shah Rukh Khan Joins Them
Virushka Wedding Reception: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Steals The Show
Virushka Wedding Reception: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Steals The Show
Virushka Wedding Reception: Sachin Tendulkar, Family Add To Glamour Quotient
Virushka Wedding Reception: Sachin Tendulkar, Family Add To Glamour Quotient
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 19 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.