Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the most talked about batters in international cricket currently. He is being seen as the next global superstar in international cricket and many believe he should join the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root in the league of the best batters in modern day cricket.

Babar is highest ranked batter in ICC rankings in ODIs and T20Is and is in the top 10 in Test cricket too. Babar has changed the fortunes of Pakistan in limited overs cricket with some special knocks over the past few years.

Ahead of Pakistan's upcoming home series against West Indies, Babar was seen playing spinners in the nets and it was nothing less than a masterclass.

Pakistan Cricket Board put the video out on Instagram

Babar has so far scored 2851 runs in 40 Tests at an average of over 45. He averages nearly 60 in ODIs, having scored 4261 runs in 86 matches and has also amassed 2686 runs in 74 T20Is.