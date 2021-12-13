Star all-rounder Andre Russell denied Sydney Thunder a win with his quickfire knock of 43 runs while chasing a target of 152 runs on Sunday. Russell came in to bat when Melbourne Stars were 83/3 in the 12th over following of Marcus Stoinis (31). The Stars lost Glenn Maxwell (40) right after Russell entered the fray, leaving them reeling at 83/4. The West Indian all-rounder then added 72 runs with Hilton Cartwright for the fifth wicket to get his team across the line, with both players remaining unbeaten. Things, though, could have been very different for Russell and Stars. In the 15th over of the chase, Russell survived despite the delivery from Tanveer Sangha hitting the stumps.

After hitting a six on the fifth ball of the 15th over, Russell mis-hit the last delivery with the ball striking his foot and rolling back to hit the stumps but the shockingly the bails didn't fall, leaving the Sydney players gobsmacked.

Watch video-

That was a ROLLERCOASTER of an over for DreRuss #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/kobkADByEG — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 12, 2021

The incident even left the commentators in shock, and they couldn't believe what had happened in the middle.

"What happened there?" said the commentators.

"The ball has canoed into the stumps and Tanveer Sangha can't believe it, they added.

The West Indies star smashed five sixes and a four during his match-winning knock.

Melbourne Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell also praised the all-rounder's brilliant effort after he took his side to victory from a difficult situation in the chase.

"No boundary is big enough to stop (Russell). It's a scary proposition for any team to come up against and he was outstanding tonight. We're feeling really good. Obviously, our bowling attack is starting to come together now," said Maxwell at post-match-presentation as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.