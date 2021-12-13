Pakistan face West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday. The hosts are oozing with confidence, having defeated Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series, as well as the two-match Test series. The Babar-Azam led side also reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in the UAE last month, where they lost out to the eventual champions Australia. In contrast, West Indies crashed out of the competition in Group phase, and also lost the Test series in Sri Lanka 2-0. The Windies have a mountain to climb against Pakistan.

Where will the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

When will the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played on Monday, December 13.

What time will the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be on SonyLIV. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

