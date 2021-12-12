Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 10, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Live: Melbourne Stars Elect To Bowl Against Sydney Thunder
Big Bash League 2021-22, THU vs STA: Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell won the toss and elected to bowl against Sydney Thunder in Match 10 of the BBL.
Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell won the toss and elected to bowl against Sydney Thunder in Match 10 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Sunday. Thunder will be keen to avenge their narrow 4-run defeat in Match 7, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) earlier this week, to Stars. Hosts Sydney Thunder will hope that their star batter Alex Hales can finally find form after a poor outing in the first two games. Stars, on the other hand, will hope that their star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell can put on an all-round masterclass against the Thunder. Both teams come into this fixture after one win and a defeat each.
TEAMS:
Sydney Thunder (Playing XI): Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings(w), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green(c), Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha
Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke(w), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Andre Russell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch
BBL: Thunder vs Stars Live
Melbourne Stars (X-factor players) - Clint Hinchliffe and Sam Rainbird.
Sydney Thunder (X-factor players) - Jason Sangha and Chris Tremain.
TOSS - Melbourne Stars win the bat flip and they will BOWL first!
Both the teams have already tasted a defeat but Sydney Thunder are above on table due to Bash Boost points and a better NRR. The Stars have roped in Andre Russell and that has boosted their confidence and even their middle-order batting. On paper, it is tough to call out which is the better team. The Stars have the momentum on their side but Sydney Thunder are a quality side with the potential to beat any team on their given day. Will Melbourne Stars do the double over Sydney Thunder? Or will Thunder get their revenge? We will find out soon. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
Hello and a warm welcome to game number 10 of the Big Bash League, 2021 where Sydney Thunder will lock horns with Melbourne Stars. The last time these two met, the game went down to the last delivery with the Stars coming out on top. Another exciting contest awaits here as well.
... Match Day ...