Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell won the toss and elected to bowl against Sydney Thunder in Match 10 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Sunday. Thunder will be keen to avenge their narrow 4-run defeat in Match 7, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) earlier this week, to Stars. Hosts Sydney Thunder will hope that their star batter Alex Hales can finally find form after a poor outing in the first two games. Stars, on the other hand, will hope that their star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell can put on an all-round masterclass against the Thunder. Both teams come into this fixture after one win and a defeat each.

TEAMS:

Sydney Thunder (Playing XI): Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings(w), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green(c), Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha

Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke(w), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Andre Russell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch

