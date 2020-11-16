Australia's Big Bash League on Monday announced three new rules for the upcoming edition of the T20 tournament. The new rules introduced are the Power Surge, X-Factor Player and the Bash Boost. The new rules drew various reactions, with some corners criticising them, including New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham. Former India batsman and current Kings XI Punjab batting coach Wasim Jaffer also responded to BBL's announcement of the new rules with a hilarious meme, featuring Manoj Bajpayee from the movie "Gangs of Wasseypur".

Earlier, Jimmy Neesham had tweeted about the X-Factor Player rule.

"How much 'X-factor' could a player possibly have if he's not good enough to make your starting 11?" he wrote.

The 'X-Factor' rule will allow teams to change their strategies at the half-way mark and replace a player in their starting XI with a player named as 12th or 13th player on the team sheet, provided that the player who is being replaced has not bowled more than one over or hasn't batted yet in the game.

The upcoming BBL will also see a reduced Powerplay of four overs instead of normal six overs at the start of the innings. To compensate for that, the batting teams will be allowed to take an additional two over 'Power Surge' from the 11th over onwards till the end of the innings.

The third and final major change that will be applicable during the BBL 10 is 'Bash Boost', which will provide the chasing team with a chance to win an additional point if they can beat opposition's score at the half-way mark.

To even things out, if the team defending the total manages to keep the chasing side below their 10-over score they will receive a point.

