Wasim Jaffer was back to his humorous best with a funny take on Indian wicket-keepers. Jaffer quote-tweeted a picture posted by India head coach Ravi Shastri and pointed to KL Rahul holding Hardik Pandya's son Agastya. Jaffer jokingly remarked that Indian wicket-keepers are always "reliable babysitters" in reference to the banter between wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and Australia Test captain Tim Paine during India's 2018-19 tour of Australia. Stump microphones had caught Paine sledging Pant by asking the Indian 'keeper to babysit his children.

See KL holding baby Agastya there. Indian WK bats are always reliable babysitters #INDvsENG https://t.co/3PCrEuepTh — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 24, 2021

Pant had visited Paine's wife and children after the Melbourne Test of 2018, the match where Paine and Pant had that colourful conversation.

Jaffer recalled that incident and wrote: "See KL holding baby Agastya there. Indian WK bats are always reliable babysitters."

India players and support staff had some light moments off the field as seen in the picture posted by Shastri.

"The pack that stays together. Bubble or no bubble. Results will come and go for others to follow. Great day in lovely Pune," wrote Shastri in a tweet and posted a picture where he is seen posing with India players Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Rahul, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.

India registered a comprehensive 66-run win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series in Pune on Tuesday.

Krunal, who made his ODI debut in the match, smashed his maiden half-century which was also the fastest by an Indian on ODI debut.

He scored his fifty off just 26 balls and finished with 58 not out off 31 balls.

The second match of the series will be played on Friday in Pune.