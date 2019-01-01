The on-field banter between Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and Australian captain Tim Paine has now extended itself to a point of social media popularity. In an Instagram story, Tim Paine's wife Bonnie called Rishabh Pant the "best babysitter." The story had showed Rishabh Pant posing with the two kids of Bonnie and Tim Paine. This development is the result of a cheeky exchange between Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine during the Melbourne Test, where Paine had invited him to babysit his children sometime.

Here's a screenshot of the Instagram story:

During the Melbourne Test, Paine had suggested that Pant could join the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League as MS Dhoni has returned to the Indian limited-overs set-up, which was followed by the "babysitting" jibe. Paine said, "Tell you what, big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one day squad too, we might get him down to the (Hobart) Hurricanes this bloke, we need a batter," Paine said while Pant was at the crease. Fancy that Pant, extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too. Get you a nice apartment on the water front. Have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? (Can I) take the wife to the movies one night, you can look after the kids?"

After that, Rishabh Pant decided to give it back when Paine had walked out to bat for Australia. Pant had said, "Running away always, always running away. Too difficult, too difficult....We've got a special guest today. Have you heard of a temporary captain ever? Have you heard of it? Have you heard of anything like a temporary captain ever? You don't need anything to get him out, boy. He loves to talk. That's the only thing he can do boy. Only talking, talking."