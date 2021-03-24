Ravi Shastri took to social media to share a cheerful photo with the Indian cricket team, who are currently in Pune for their ongoing three-match ODI series vs England. The hosts have been in fine form, and also won the first ODI by 66 runs, at the MCA Stadium. In his tweet, Shastri spoke about the close unity and bond shared by his cricketers, which has helped India perform well in matches. "The pack that stays together. Bubble or no bubble. Results will come and go for others to follow. Great day in lovely Pune #TeamIndia", Shastri tweeted.

The pack that stays together. Bubble or no bubble. Results will come and go for others to follow. Great day in lovely Pune #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ErKLBgn9N9 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 24, 2021

In the group photo, Shastri is joined by the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.

Before the ODI series, India staged an impressive turnaround to defeat England 3-2, in the five-match T20I series. Due to their impressive displays in the series, the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have seen their position improve in the ICC T20I Player Rankings.

Captain Kohli has climbed to fourth position in the batting rankings.

In the first ODI, India set a target of 318 runs for the visitors, after wrapping up for 317 for five in 50 overs.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a century by two runs, slamming 98 off 106 balls. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya scored an unbeaten knock of 58 in 31 deliveries. Krunal also reached his half-century in 26 balls, which is the fastest by a debutant in ODI cricket.

He also set a 112-run partnership with KL Rahul, and was left in tears during the innings break.

The visitors were bowled out for 251 in 42.1 overs, with another debutant Prasidh Krishna registering four wickets.

The second ODI of the three-match series is set to take place on March 26, and the hosts will be aiming to extend their lead.