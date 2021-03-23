Story ProgressBack to home
IND vs ENG, 1st ODI Live Score: India, England Face Off In Series Opener
India vs England (IND vs ENG) ODI Series 2021: India take on England in the ODI series opener in Pune on Tuesday.
IND vs ENG Live: India will be looking to continue their form having won the Test and T20I series.© BCCI
With the Tests and T20 Internationals done, India and England will now shift their focus onto the three-match ODI series which will be played in Pune. India captain Virat Kohli said Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are sure to start as the openers, but it is the middle order that will be the area of focus, with Rishabh Pant recalled to the squad and Suryakumar Yadav given a maiden ODI call-up after impressing in his first T20I series. England, meanwhile, will be tested in terms of their squad depth, as they will be without star pacer Jofra Archer as well as Joe Root. Dawid Malan is likely to play in place of Root. The hosts are the favourites going into the match, having won the Test and T20I series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st ODI LIVE Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
1st ODI, England in India, 3 ODI Series, 2021, Mar 23, 2021
Match Yet To Begin
IND
ENG
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
% chance to win
IND 59%
ENG 41%
- 12:03 (IST)Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to open?India captain Virat Kohli in his press conference yesterday said that Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan "will definitely start" as openers. Read more here
- 11:57 (IST)Hello and welcome!Welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and England in Pune. India dominated the Test series, and then we witnessed a thrilling T20I series that went down to the wire. Now we move on to the final leg of England's tour of India with the three-match ODI series.As India take on the world champions, we can expect a thrilling contest yet again.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on India vs England Series, India vs England , live score and IPL 2021 Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.