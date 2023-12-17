It has been a tough couple of days for the Pakistan cricket team as the visitors have been outplayed by Australia in the first Test in Perth. The misery started with some sloppy fielding and poor bowling on the opening day, which allowed Australia to gain momentum in the match. David Warner's 164-run knock helped Australia post 487 on the board in the first innings. The misery continued for Pakistan on the latter half of Day 2, this time with the bat.

After openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique gave them a bright start, Pakistan lost two quick wickets before stumps on Day 2. While nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad managed to see out a few overs before stumps, he feel soon after the play resumed on Day 3.

However, the biggest disappointment for Pakistan was the wicket of former captain Babar Azam. Playing his 50th Test, Babar played 13 balls before getting off the mark with a cover drive to the ropes off Pat Cummins.

However, Babar's fun lasted for a short while as Mitchell Marsh dismissed him for 21.

Former Pakistan captain and legendary pacer Wasim Akram, who is part of the commentary team, was left frustrated with Babar's dismissal.

Mitch Marsh with the HUGE wicket of Babar Azam! #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/n1eoqcI8xB — Triple M Cricket (@triplemcricket) December 16, 2023

Babar's wicket sparked a mini-collapse, with Imam stumped for 62 when Lyon was brought back into the attack, charging down the wicket and missing in a lapse of concentration, with Carey whipping off the bails.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (3) lasted just six balls, no match to Mitchell Starc, whose swinging delivery sent the stumps flying.

Australia took the new ball soon after lunch and Josh Hazlewood produced a quality bouncer that Saud Shakeel tried to fend off but only succeeded in lobbing to David Warner at slip.

He departed for 28 and Faheem Ashraf followed for nine, caught low by Usman Khawaja at square leg off Cummins.

Lyon returned to take his 499th wicket, with another stumping from Carey accounting for Aamer Jamal before Travis Head's part-time spin took care of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Australia went on to win the game by 360 runs with Lyon crossing the milestone of 500 Test wickets.

(With AFP Inputs)